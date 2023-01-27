Pakistani rupee plummets as markets alter to elimination of unofficial controls

The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar on Thursday, central bank data showed — the biggest one-day drop in over two decades — in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.

The drop comes a day after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the exchange rate, a key demand of the IMF as part of a program of economic reforms it has agreed on with the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

The currency’s official value closed at 255.4 rupees against the dollar versus 230.9 on Wednesday, the central bank said.

Facing an acute balance of payments crisis, Pakistan is desperate to secure external financing, with less than three weeks’ worth of import cover in its foreign exchange reserves, which fell $923 million to $3.68 billion in the latest data.

Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019. It was topped up with another $1 billion last…