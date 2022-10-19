Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup participation unsure if India don’t journey for Asia Cup

Pakistan and India last met at the 2022 Asia Cup in September

Pakistan say India’s claim they will not visit for next year’s Asia Cup could “impact” Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), said the Asia Cup needed to be moved to a neutral venue.

Pakistan’s board (PCB) responded with “surprise and disappointment”, adding Shah had acted “unilaterally”.

The sides do not currently meet outside of international tournaments because of relations between the two countries.

Pakistan are due to host their first Asia Cup since 2008 next year before India will host the 50-over World Cup in October and November. Pakistan are also set to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016, while India have not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

The two teams meet in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia on Sunday.

Shah, who is also president of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), the…