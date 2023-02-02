Pakistan’s financial system is on the brink



Islamabad/London

CNN

—



Muhammad Radaqat, a 27-year-old greengrocer, is worried. He doesn’t know how much an onion will cost next week, let alone how he’ll be able to afford the fuel he needs to heat his home and keep his family warm.

“All we’re being told by the government is that things are going to get worse,” Radaqat told CNN.

His anxiety reflects the mood of a nation racing to ward off an economic meltdown. Faced with a shortage of US dollars, Pakistan only has enough foreign currency in its reserves to pay for three weeks of imports.

Thousands of shipping containers are piling up at ports, and the cost of essentials like food and energy is skyrocketing. Long lines are forming at gas stations as prices swing wildly in the country of 220 million.

A nationwide power outage last month made people even more alarmed. It brought Pakistan to a standstill,…