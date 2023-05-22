PalFur Launches World’s First Dual-Air Pet Grooming Vacuum Channel with HEPA Fil… – Press Release

PalFur Dual-Air Pet Grooming Vacuum keeps furry friends looking and feeling their best with this powerful tool that makes grooming a breeze for pet parents.

KENT, Wash., May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The emotional bond between a pet and its owner can be affected when constant grooming is required. It can be difficult to enjoy spending time with a furry friend when the focus is always on cleaning up after them. Now, a new pet grooming vacuum from PalFur aims to be the perfect solution for busy pet owners who want to keep their homes and pets looking their best.

PalFur Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit experiences the world’s most efficient and quiet pet vacuum groomer with 5 versatile attachments. With the highest dust capacity and ultra-silent operation, protect the health of your pet and family with its multi-layer filtration system.

To increase cleaning capacity, Palfur revolutionizes pet hair cleaning with a HEPA design that adsorbs nearly 100% of unhealthy contaminants to prevent secondary contamination. The unique HEPA air outlet technology ensures maximum cleanliness and safety, protecting pet owners and furry friends from secondary air pollution and blocking those pesky allergens, tiny bugs and fine hairs.

PalFur pet grooming vacuums feature dual air channels for rapid heat dissipation, eliminating the hassle of overheating and wasting valuable time waiting for the machine to cool down after short use. PalFur’s exclusive dual air channel heat dissipation design allows for continuous and effective use, so pet owners can complete their grooming tasks in one go.

In addition to its innovative cleaning capacity technology, PalFur also boasts its double-layered sound-absorbing shell wrap and its low noise level is even less than 60dB. The dual-layer motor cover, combined with a high-precision motor shock-absorbing structure, provides much quieter operation at a volume equivalent to everyday conversation than traditional low-efficiency noise reduction methods that rely on…