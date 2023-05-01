Palmer slams the door on Bassmaster Elite Series win at Santee Cooper Lakes – Press Release

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C., April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Championship Sunday takeoff, an ominous weather forecast told of a coming storm. By day’s end, it was clear Luke Palmer was the storm.

Turning in an absolutely crushing final-round performance, the fifth-year pro from Coalgate, Okla., posted a four-day total of 96 pounds, 14 ounces to win the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes.

Palmer started the event strong with a Day 1 limit of 21-3 that put him in 10th place and followed with a second-round bag of 23-9 that moved him up to third. After adding 26-3 on Semifinal Saturday, Palmer slammed the door on the victory with a massive limit of 25-15 on Championship Sunday.

He earned his first blue trophy and the $100,000 first-place prize, besting second-place angler Mark Menendez (82-11) by a whopping margin of 14-3.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to hear you say that,” Palmer told Bassmaster Emcee Dave Mercer after his ‘Elite Series Champion’ announcement. “I was so close to doing it last year, to finally get it done — I wanted to break 100 pounds, but I’ll take 96-14.”

Notably, Palmer’s winning margin was the sixth-largest in Bassmaster history. The victory, Palmer said, provided an important shot of confidence.

“This is special,” said Palmer, who finished fourth in the 2022 Elite on Santee Cooper. “You work your whole life and you start second guessing yourself and you wonder ‘Am I good enough to do it?’ I was good one time and one time is better than no time.”

Anchoring his final bag with a 7-5 Santee Cooper stud, Palmer was the only angler to catch a limit every day of the event. The final day would bring significant limitations, but Palmer outpaced the impediments.

After three relatively calm days, Championship Sunday dawned damp from overnight/early morning showers. The mid- to late morning period saw a mix of sun and threatening clouds, with a daunting weather system unleashing substantial rain and strong winds from about noon through the end…