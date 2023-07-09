Palmetto DogWatch Expands Services to Greenville, Appoints Dedicated Service Per… – Press Release

Palmetto DogWatch, a leading provider of pet containment systems, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to the growing city of Greenville, SC. Recognizing the increasing demand for reliable pet containment solutions in the area, Palmetto DogWatch has appointed a dedicated service person, ensuring that customers in Greenville receive prompt and exceptional service for both the installation of new hidden dog fence systems as well as as the conversion of old systems throughout the week.

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With a stellar reputation for providing innovative and effective pet containment solutions, Palmetto DogWatch has become a trusted name among pet owners. The expansion to Greenville aims to cater to the growing number of residents seeking high-quality hidden fence pet containment systems and expert installations.

“We are excited to bring our cutting-edge hidden dog fence technology and unmatched service to the pet owners of Greenville,” said Jamie Young, Owner of Palmetto DogWatch. “By expanding our operations to this thriving city, we can better meet the needs of the community and provide them with peace of mind while keeping their four-legged friends safe.”

The appointment of a dedicated service person in Greenville means that customers can now rely on Palmetto DogWatch’s expertise and customer-centric approach, ensuring quick installations and seamless system conversions. The service person will be available five days a week, ensuring that pet owners have easy access to professional assistance and support.

Palmetto DogWatch’s pet containment systems utilize advanced technology to create customizable and invisible boundaries for pets, allowing them to roam freely within their designated safe zones while preventing them from entering restricted areas. With state-of-the-art features, such as adjustable levels of correction and a user-friendly interface, Palmetto DogWatch’s systems provide pet owners with peace of mind…