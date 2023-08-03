Panel Filters Market worth $9.9 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.2 %, sa… – Press Release

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Panel Filters Market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as rising awareness about air quality levels, government regulation for efficient filtration, and are rising demand from non-residential sector are driving the panel filters market. Restrain for the market include rising environmental concerns with increasing air conditioners (ACs) sale causing to an increase in the air pollutants that are released during the functioning of the systems. Opportunities in panel filters markets include rapid transformation through IoT in panel filters, wherein panel filters are connected to the Internet to enable data sharing and improving operations for better efficiency, and predictive maintenance schedule. Moreover, shortage of skilled labor is challenge for panel filters markets.

List of Key Players in Panel Filters Market:

Camfil AB (Sweden) AAF International (US) AFPRO Filtration Group (Netherlands) Mann+Hummel(Germany) Parker Hannifin (US) Donaldson Company (US) Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Panel Filters Market:

Drivers: Rising awareness about air quality levels Restraints: Rising environmental concerns. Opportunity: Rapid transformation through IoT in panel filters. Challenges: Shortage of skilled labor.

Key Findings of the Study:

By Material, Synthetic accounted for the largest share in 2021 By type, Reusable panel filters accounted for the largest share in 2021 APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the Panel Filters in 2021

Synthetic are…