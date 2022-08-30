Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 56.42 bi… – Press Release





NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 — The "Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product (Paper bags and sacks, Corrugated containers and packaging, Folding boxes and cases, and Others), End-user (Food and beverages, Industrial products, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering.





Key Market Dynamics

The emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as chances of contamination with recycled paperboard will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

By product, the paper bags and sacks segment will be the largest contributor to the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market. Paper bags and sacks are mainly used in industries such as food and beverage and construction. Paper bags are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, recyclable, customizable, and convenient. Such factors will drive the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the paper and paperboard container and packaging in APAC. The growth of the region is attributed to…