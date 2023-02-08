Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results – Press Release

Financial Highlights:

Q422 consolidated revenue US$101.45 million, compared with US$194.26 million in the year-ago quarter

Q422 consolidated net income US$14.48 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.18 (NT$5.67) and US$0.18 (NT$5.60), respectively

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Consolidated revenue was US$101.45 million and consolidated net income was US$14.48 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.18 (NT$5.67) and US$0.18 (NT$5.60), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$194.26 million and consolidated net income of US$52.60 million, or US$0.66 (NT$18.42) and US$0.65 (NT$18.08) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2022 consolidated revenue decreased 32.83% sequentially and was down 47.77% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$44.68 million, representing a decrease of 34.66% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 52.46% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2022. Consolidated revenue was US$679.92 million, representing a decrease of 4.82% from US$714.33 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$316.18 million and operating income was US$180.00 million. Net income for fiscal year 2022 was US$167.25 million, or US$2.09 (NT$61.35) per basic share and US$2.06 (NT$60.35) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$187.44 million, or US$2.37 (NT$66.29) per basic share and US$2.32 (NT$64.79) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023: