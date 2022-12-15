PARADIGM DRILLERS MOBILIZING TO SITE FOR BRUSSELS CREEK DRILLING AS RECHARGE AWA… – Press Release

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge”) CSE OTC (SL50: Frankfurt) announced today the Company’s fully-funded drill program at Brussels Creek has received additional access permits to commence drilling Recharge’s 100% owned Brussels Creek Copper-Gold-Palladium Project in Kamloops, BC, Canada and the drill will be at the project next week.



Paradigm drilling will deliver the skid mount, Boyles 25 model drill rig to the staging area near the Brussels Creek property with drilling about to commence to complete 900 meters of NQ size core drilling in 3 holes. Of these 900 meters, hole collar angles will be between -50 and -90 degrees, and borehole depths will not exceed 350 meters.

The aim of the 900-meter NQ drill program is to test the potential for copper-gold mineralization similar to that present at the adjacent New Afton mine owned by New Gold Inc. NGD.V ($1.07 Billion Market Cap). The New Afton Mine occupies the site of the historic Afton Open Pit mine, which operated from 1977 to 1997. The present mine and concentrator facility commenced production in July 2012. The mine is a block caving operation. In 2021, the mine produced 52,542 oz Au and 61,700,000 lbs Cu.



Figure 1. Proposed Drill Locations at Brussels Creek Figure 2. Porphyry-style Alteration Interpretation

from Hyperspectral Study

Johan Shearer, QP for Recharge, stated, “With drill contracts and the additional permits in hand for this highly-anticipated drill program, we are excited to now see the drills being mobilized to Brussels Creek to commence drilling next week. The encouraging results from the previous IP survey and the potential for continuity of structure and geological environment from neighbouring New Gold’s New Afton mine could prove extremely valuable for the Brussels Creek Project and all stakeholders.”

Data compilation from its Georgia Lake Lithium Airborne Magnetic Survey, is anticipated in December.

CEO, David Greenway, summarised, “While data…