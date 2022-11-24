PARADIGM DRILLING ENGAGED FOR BRUSSELS CREEK PROJECT AS RECHARGE AWAITS RESULTS … – Press Release

Vancouver, BC , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) CSE OTC (SL50: Frankfurt) announced today the Company’s fully-funded drill program is expected to start within the next week at Recharge’s 100% owned Brussels Creek Copper-Gold-Palladium Project in Kamloops, BC, Canada.



Two drilling proposals were received and an archaeological study of the drill sites was completed to comply with ongoing consultation with stakeholders and First Nations. Two eastern drill sites were deemed to be of ‘low’ archaeological potential.

The Company has engaged Paradigm Drilling to deliver a skid mount, Boyles 25 model drill rig to the staging area near the Brussels Creek Property on or before November 25th and complete 900 meters of NQ size core drilling in 3 holes. Of these 900 meters, hole collar angles will be between -50 and -90 degrees, and borehole depths will not exceed 350 meters.

The aim of the 900-meter NQ drill program is to test the potential for copper-gold mineralization similar to that present at the at the adjacent New Afton mine owned by New Gold Inc. NGD.V ($1.07 Billion Market Cap). The New Afton Mine occupies the site of the historic Afton Open Pit mine, which operated from 1977 to 1997. The present mine and concentrator facility commenced production in July 2012. The mine is a block caving operation. In 2021, the mine produced 52,542 oz Au and 61,700,000 lbs Cu.

Drilling is anticipated to commence by the first week of December.



Figure 1. Proposed Drill Locations at Brussels Creek

Figure 2. Porphyry-style Alteration Interpretation

from Hyperspectral Study

Johan Shearer, QP for Recharge Resources, stated, “With drill contracts and permits in hand for this highly-anticipated drill program we look forward to see drilling underway in short order. The encouraging results from the previous IP survey and the potential for continuity of structure and geological environment from neighbouring New Gold’s New Afton mine could…