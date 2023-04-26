Paraffin Wax Market Size & Share to Surpass $10.1 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Mark… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Paraffin Wax Market is valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 10.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The growing population from the food, health care, and aesthetics industries is anticipated to expand the market. This can be attributed to rising candle applications since paraffin is the most common form of wax used in light production. One of the key components used in the manufacture of candles is polished Paraffin Wax. Also, the product’s outstanding skin barrier feature and protection, which increase its utilization for coating paper & tissue used in the food business, are to thank for the product market’s expanding demand.

We forecast that the conventional Paraffin Wax market sales will account for more than 38% of total sales by 2030. Its rising application in home interiors is what accounts for a large share. Retail stores typically sell pellets of Paraffin Wax in tiny quantities. Due to how quick and simple it is to melt and measure Paraffin Wax pellets, several businesses have recently started selling candles manufactured from them.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Development and Awareness will Support Market Expansion

The market players will have lucrative chances during the projected period due to numerous developments made by market participants and sizeable investments in research and development activities that further improve the applications of products. The increased understanding of the advantages of Paraffin Wax, including its fungibility, surface chemistry, and capacity to dissolve in organic nonpolar solvents.

Growing Numerous Applications of Paraffin Wax Drives the Market Growth

A rise in aromatherapy, focusing on domestic…