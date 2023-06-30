Parallel Entrepreneur John Shen Releases “Crossing the Swamp” Book to Acclaim – Press Release

“Crossing The Swamp,” John Shen’s telling of his journey from China to entrepreneurial success in America, was released Friday, June 30, to strong demand and good reviews.

John Shen is a parallel entrepreneur, launching multiple companies and driving them to success. This book shares his secrets to operating multiple complementary companies at the same time, all while telling the compelling tale of his journey from China to become a successful real estate dealer, then to his climb back to success after losing everything in the 2008 financial crisis.

Today, John Shen has ownership in and management of four companies – American Lending Center, Sunstone Management, Partake Collective and Eritage Resort. American Lending Center and Sunstone Management have both been listed for the last three years as two of the country’s fastest growing companies by Financial Times.

“I have traveled an amazing journey to entrepreneurial success,” John Shen said. “I am a first-generation immigrant and have founded multiple startups that operate simultaneously. Going far beyond the usual model of being a solo or serial entrepreneur, I share the secret to my success as a parallel entrepreneur.”

“Crossing The Swamp” was released Friday morning on Amazon and almost immediately was listed as a Hot New Release in the Biographies of Business Professionals category, second only to a book about Elon Musk. It also was ranked 10th on the Biographies of Business Professionals and the paperback is ranked fifth in Pacific Islander Biographies.

“The book’s memoir elements are dramatic, with examples as of going from being a millionaire to being unwilling to spend a few dollars on a meal. They recount personal and professional setbacks with candor, covering the emotional toll that such challenges take. They also become a means by which to distill decades’ worth of business experience—spanning endeavors including microlending, startup accelerators, and pitch competitions—into eight…