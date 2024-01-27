Paris 2024: What that you must know in regards to the summer season Olympics and Paralympics

It is six months until the summer Olympics begin in Paris, with the Paralympics following a few weeks later.
The opening ceremony will take place on boats, and break-dancing will feature for the first time.
When are the Olympic and Paralympic Games and who is taking part?
The summer Olympics run from 26 July to 11 August, with 10,500 athletes competing in 32 sports and 329 medal events.
The Paralympics run from 28 August to 8 September, featuring 4,400 athletes in 22 sports and 549 medal events.
There will be 206 countries represented at the Olympics, and 184 at the Paralympics.
Paris previously held the summer Games in 1900 and 1924.
It will become only the second city to host them three times. London held them in 1908, 1948 and 2012.
The last summer Olympics took place in Tokyo in 2021, delayed by a year because of Covid.
Where will events take place?
There will be 15 Olympic and 11 Paralympic venues in central Paris.
The triathlon, marathon swimming and…