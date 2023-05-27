Paris Baguette Continues To Dominate the Bakery Franchise Industry, Signs Agreem… – Press Release

With 47 freshly signed deals and over 40% year-over-year growth, Entrepreneur Magazine’s No. 1 bakery/cafe brand is poised to meet, if not exceed, its goal of 64 units opened in 2023, expanding to Florida, Hawaii, Maryland and more.

RANCHO BERNARNDO, Calif., May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide including nearly 150 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the past year. After a remarkable 2022 and strong first quarter in 2023, the franchisor is continuing along an impressive growth trajectory with its most recent signing in Rancho Bernarndo, CA.

“We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within California. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space,” explained Mark Mele, chief development officer. “No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward.”

The Rancho Bernarndo deal will bring the total number of locations within California to 89. The agreement was signed by Jimmy Wu, who is pioneering the additional growth.

“When looking for the right franchise opportunity, Paris Baguette was the ideal fit because of its amazing product line, store design and proven response from communities throughout the United States,” said Wu.

Moving forward, the brand continues to eye the 1,000 unit mark within the U.S. by 2030, and as it continues to grow, Mele explained that Paris Baguette seeks passionate franchisees interested in serving people in a welcoming neighborhood establishment.

“We want someone who is going to take the time to put the right staff members in place in their store and ensure everyone understands the most important person is the guest,” he added.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate itself by offering breads, cakes and…