Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal loses to Tommy Paul with Dan Evans and Jack Draper eradicated

Rafael Nadal partnered Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in his only other match since the US Open

Rafael Nadal is out of the Paris Masters after a second-round defeat by American Tommy Paul in just the Spaniard’s second match since the US Open and first since becoming a father.

World number 31 Paul came from a set down to beat Nadal 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Defeat for Nadal, who has battled an abdominal injury since the summer, saw his hopes of ending the year as world number one suffer a huge blow.

British number one Cameron Norrie lost to French qualifier Corentin Moutet.

There are no remaining British players in the draw, after Dan Evans and Jack Draper were also eliminated in the second round on Wednesday.

Nadal, 36, has only played once – a Laver Cup doubles match alongside Roger Federer – since losing in the fourth round of the US Open in early September.

He faded towards the end of the second set against 25-year-old Paul, who secured one of the wins of his career.

The Paris Masters is the…