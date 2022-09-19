Paris Metro station renamed ‘Elizabeth II’ for day of Queen’s funeral

(CNN) — The Paris transportation network RATP announced it has changed the name of one of its stations to honor Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.

The George V Métro station, on Line 1 under the Champs-Élysées, was renamed after the late Queen for the day.

“The RATP group is paying tribute to the Queen of England by renaming the George V station to Elizabeth II for the day,” it said in a statement on Twitter Monday, accompanied by a picture of a plaque in the station with the Queen’s name and the years of her birth and death.

Queen Elizabeth II visits Paris Flower Market on June 7, 2014. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The station was named George V after the late Queen’s grandfather, King George V.

RATP added in reply to a question from a customer: “The change is temporary and we are only changing one out of two plates so as not to create trouble or problems for our travelers.”

The tribute comes on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which French President Emmanuel Macron…