Paris Trend Week: Highlights from the Fall-Winter 2023 menswear reveals

Written by Samantha Tse, CNNParis, France

CNN Style is one of the official media partners of Paris Fashion Week. See all coverage here.

The menswear shows in Paris are underway and despite chilling temperatures and a debilitating transit strike, the fashion community is out in full force.

This season’s event, which ends Sunday, offers a number of firsts, including the unexpected debut of Usher’s brightly-hued hair and the much-awaited collaboration between Louis Vuitton and American designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper.

From celebrity sightings to standout collections, read on for our impressions from the shows so far.

Usher’s new neon ‘do

Usher with blood orange hair. Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The Grammy-award winning artist lit up the front row with his new head of flaming orange hair. Usher debuted his neon, ombre effect look on the first day of shows at Wales Bonner and was spotted again at Bianca Saunders the next day. Wearing the full opening look from last season’s runway,…