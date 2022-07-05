Paris Vogue Week Spring-Summer season 2023 menswear highlights

The temperamental weather in Paris proved no match for the enthusiasm of fashion editors, celebrities and influencers who braved the strong mid-day sun and the threat of rain to watch the latest menswear collections — even as many shows took place outdoors.
After a few seasons of digital runways amid the Covid-19 pandemic, some designers challenged themselves to push the boundaries of physical presentations — from an acrobatic performance at Issey Miyake’s Homme Plissé to a recreation of the namesake designer’s childhood home and garden at Dior Men.
Rick Owens returned to his usual haunt at Palais de Tokyo with a runway presentation punctuated by three giant globes that were set ablaze, air-lifted and then dramatically dropped into the building’s fountain pool as models walked around its periphery. It was Instagram gold.
At the KidSuper show, designer Colm Dillane staged a live auction…