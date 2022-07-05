Paris Vogue Week Spring-Summer season 2023 menswear highlights

CNN Style is one of the official media partners of Paris Fashion Week. See all coverage here.

The temperamental weather in Paris proved no match for the enthusiasm of fashion editors, celebrities and influencers who braved the strong mid-day sun and the threat of rain to watch the latest menswear collections — even as many shows took place outdoors.

After a few seasons of digital runways amid the Covid-19 pandemic, some designers challenged themselves to push the boundaries of physical presentations — from an acrobatic performance at Issey Miyake’s Homme Plissé to a recreation of the namesake designer’s childhood home and garden at Dior Men.

Rick Owens returned to his usual haunt at Palais de Tokyo with a runway presentation punctuated by three giant globes that were set ablaze, air-lifted and then dramatically dropped into the building’s fountain pool as models walked around its periphery. It was Instagram gold.

At the KidSuper show, designer Colm Dillane staged a live auction…