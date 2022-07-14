Parliament Constructing celebrates fiftieth ‘birthday’

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly Building officially opened on 31 July 1972 by then-Governor Kenneth Roy Crook. Now known as the Parliament Building, its 50th ‘birthday’ will be marked with a programme of entertainment next Thursday evening, 21 July. The public party on the steps of the building and on Fort Street will take place from 6pm to 8pm and include music, song, dance, art, painting and fireworks. Local food and beverages will be available and there will be a cash bar for guests wanting to toast the anniversary.

An international competition was held in 1970 to choose the architects to design both the Legislative Assembly Building and the Court House. The winners, who designed both buildings, were Rutkowski Bradford and Partners of Jamaica, renamed Rutkowski Baxter and Houghton when the firm relocated to Cayman. The buildings were constructed by McAlpine (Cayman) Ltd and Arch Construction. The Legislative Assembly was the first…