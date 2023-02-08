Parsons Continues Long-Term Remediation of Canada’s Giant Mine – Parsons Corp (N… – Press Release

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation PSN announced today that the company’s contract as the Main Construction Manager of the Giant Mine Remediation Project has been amended and will continue providing construction management services until the completion of the remediation at the former gold mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Term two of the contract, awarded by Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), is effective as of February 2, 2023. The implementation of the Giant Mine Remediation Project is estimated to take 15 years and will cost approximately $4.38 billion CAD.



Parsons first supported remediation efforts at Giant Mine site – one of the Canadian government’s largest environmental remediation projects – in 2013, deconstructing the roaster complex, with local Indigenous involvement. Serving as an interim construction manager, from 2015 to 2017, and the construction manager since 2017, Parsons oversaw remediation milestones including construction of an on-site non-hazardous waste landfill and operation of the landfill receiving waste; continued stabilization of the underground; construction of a freeze pad, including rock blasting; and hazardous waste removal from buildings and deconstruction of buildings.

“We are proud to continue helping CIRNAC meet the environmental stewardship challenges faced by the Giant Mine Remediation Project,” said Joe Cudney, senior vice president, Energy and Environment market for Parsons. “Our team has been on-site in Yellowknife for many years and understands first-hand the challenges and constraints at hand. We are eager to further the existing work of protecting human health and safety, restoring the environment, and maximizing the socio-economic benefits within the local Indigenous communities and Yellowknife.”

With this amendment, Parsons will continue to serve as the main construction manager,…