Partnership Between Vanta, East Metro STEAM, and Intel Fosters Accessible and In… – Press Release

Vanta, East Metro STEAM Partnership (EMSP), Multnomah Education Service District (MESD), and Intel have joined forces to establish an esports community initiative that emphasizes accessibility and inclusivity for East Multnomah County high schools and middle schools. This collaboration will create a competitive and developmental esports league culminating in an in-person championship event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230529005018/en/

Middle school and high school gamers from East Multnomah County, Oregon will compete in top esports titles, Rocket League and League of Legends, on June 3rd, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

“EMSP is excited to partner with Intel, Vanta, and MHCC on our Esports Program,” said Jarvez Hall, EMSP Director. “It is the centerpiece of our work to encourage more computer science in our east county schools and support deeper connections among schools, industry, and higher education in technology to provide opportunities to underrepresented communities.”

As a key partner, Vanta is providing a tailored esports platform for EMSP’s East Metro STEAM’s High School and Middle School esports leagues. Additionally, Vanta offers expert esports coaches and professional development resources to support East Metro STEAM’s initiatives. The selected game titles for the esports league are Rocket League and League of Legends, engaging students from various schools within the East Metro community.

“Vanta is very excited to partner with ESMP to provide esports coaching, professional development and platform services for their High School and Middle School Leagues,” said Vanta co-founder, Ed Lallier. “With the additional support from Intel, we are creating an accessible and inclusive community that provides a platform for kids to learn meaningful skills that can lead to college scholarships.”

Intel, another prominent partner, is supplying Intel NUCs to the participating…