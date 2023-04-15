Paso Robles self-storage company answers ‘What to do with all that extra stuff?’… – Press Release

Truth is, not everyone has a garage to store extra stuff and everyone has things of value that don’t fit in the apartment. The team from River Road Mini Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility, has prepared a list of reasons why renting a storage unit can keep important items safe.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Truth is, not everyone has a garage to store extra stuff and everyone has things of value that don’t fit in the apartment. The team from River Road Mini Storage, the Paso Robles self-storage facility, has prepared a list of reasons why renting a storage unit can keep important items safe.

There are many reasons people want to keep items they don’t have room for. Some things are family heirlooms like furniture they plan on using upon moving to a bigger home. Sometimes, there’s no more room in the closets or cabinets to keep tax records, medical records and other important papers. Even when downsizing to a smaller home, there are reasons to save the toys the now-grown kids used to play with for the grandkids. Materials for hobbies might need a safe place to be stored until needed for the next project. Anyone operating a small home-based business needs someplace to store inventory and materials.

People rent storage units for several reasons. The Paso Robles self-storage management team reports the most common reasons are:

Moving and there’s a need for temporary storage while getting settled in a new home.

Downsizing and there’s a need to store items that are being passed along to family and friends.

Cleaning out the family home when a parent or grandparent has passed on. Cleaning up and clearing the home is often an emotional experience and it’s often less stressful to store items with lots of memories until decisions can be made at a later time.