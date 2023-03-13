Passenger Cars Market Size Will Reach at USD 2,675.92 BN by 2032 – Press Release

Ottawa, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The passenger cars market size was accounted for USD 1,549.22 billion in 2022. Passenger cars have gained immense popularity among drivers over the past few years due to the features such as stylish design, compact size, and economic value. Passenger cars are the most common mode of transportation in numerous advanced countries. These cars are increasing in count in emerging countries due to the rising purchasing power of the people.



The rise in the demand for passenger cars is majorly due to the increasing middle-class population and enhancing standard of living in emerging countries. Consumers are also getting inclined toward these vehicles due to the availability of various finance options from banks and financial institutes. Furthermore, a rise in the demand for Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) creates profitable opportunities for the market players and acts as a major driving factor for the passenger car market growth across the globe.

In 2020, around 1.9 million passenger cars were produced in the United States. As per the International Trade Administration (U.S. Department of Commerce), Mexico is the 7th biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer across the world. Mexico manufactures around 3 million vehicles every year. 90% of vehicles manufactured in Mexico are exported, with 76% destined for the United States. Thus, such high production of passenger vehicles is further driving the passenger car market growth during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

According to the CEIC Data, the sale of passenger cars in the United Kingdom was reported to be 1,647,181 units in December 2021. This figure is a substantial rise from the previous figure of 909,973 units sold in June 2021. Owing to the pandemic of COVID-19, overall vehicle sales in the US declined by almost 12% in 2020; however, the sales of electric vehicles have been less volatile. The interest…