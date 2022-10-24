Passengers in deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes are ‘crime victims,’ US choose says

A US judge in Texas ruled on Friday that people killed in two Boeing

(BA) 737 MAX crashes are legally considered “crime victims,” a designation that will determine what remedies should be imposed.

In December, some crash victims’ relatives said the US Justice Department violated their legal rights when it struck a January 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with the planemaker over two crashes that killed 346 people.

The families argued the government “lied and violated their rights through a secret process” and asked US District Judge Reed O’Connor to rescind Boeing’s immunity from criminal prosecution – which was part of the $2.5 billion agreement – and order the planemaker publicly arraigned on felony charges.

O’Connor ruled on Friday that “in sum, but for Boeing’s criminal conspiracy to defraud the (Federal Aviation Administration), 346 people would not…