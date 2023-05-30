Pastor Rick Warren Challenges that The Southern Baptist Convention is at a Cross… – Press Release

Fourth-Generation SBC Leader Addresses Causes for Decline in New Video Series Urging Denomination to Pursue Renewal, Revitalization and Revival

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pastor Rick Warren, founder of Saddleback Church, best-selling author of The Purpose Driven Life and Coordinator of the global Finishing the Task coalition, today announced the launch of a four-part video series addressing the unprecedented decline of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). “SBC at the Crossroads” begins its staggered release today with, Part 1: “Denial or Revival?”

Grieved by the largest decline of the SBC in more than a century, Warren believes the loss of nearly a half million members over the past year shouldn’t be ignored. In the short video series, he suggests some of the contributing factors which have led to the SBC’s decline, and offers a biblical pathway for revitalizing individual hearts and churches, resulting in denominational renewal and revival.

“The SBC is in crisis,” said Warren. “Over the course of 17 years, the denomination has lost 3 million members. This isn’t a glitch or the result of a pandemic; it’s a trajectory we’ve been on for a while. Some SBC leaders seem unable to admit it or talk about it, but denial is dishonesty. We should be worrying about it.”

Acknowledging that the causes of decline in the SBC are many and complex, Warren firmly believes that the principles the Holy Spirit laid out in starting the early Church are the pathway to revitalization. Drawing on his experience working with thousands of churches over the past 43 years, he asserts the Convention must remember its foundation, repent and return to the things that once made it strong and healthy.

Warren’s new video series will focus on the biblical pathway for revitalizing hearts, churches and the denomination. Titles include:

Part 1: “Denial or Revival?” (available now)