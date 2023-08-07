Pat Cummins: Australia captain anticipated to be match for One Day Worldwide World Cup

Australia retained the Ashes this summer after the series with England was drawn at 2-2

Pat Cummins will be sidelined for six weeks due to a wrist injury sustained in the Ashes but should return for Australia’s one-day international World Cup campaign.

Cummins, 30, fractured his wrist in the final Test at The Oval when England won by 49 runs.

Australia retained the urn after drawing the series 2-2.

“Cummins has an undisplaced fracture of his left radius,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

“We expect him to join the squad during the South African ODI series. We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign.

“There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation.”

Cummins was named Australia’s ODI captain in 2022 and has skippered the national side on two occasions.

He sustained the wrist injury while diving in the field on day one of the fifth Test but…