Pat Cummins: Australia captain in a position to ‘discover a stability’ to keep away from burnout

Pat Cummins was made Australia Test captain in November 2021

Australia captain Pat Cummins says he has had to “find a balance” in his life after suffering burnout earlier in his career.

The fast bowler made his Test debut aged 18 but had to wait another six years for his next appearance in 2017 due to serious back injuries.

“Cricket’s basically 12 months of the year,” he said.

Speaking to former England footballer Rio Ferdinand on the WeAre8’s ‘Get Real with Rio’ You Tube channel, external-link the Test and one-day captain added: “There’s always a cricket game going on somewhere, and I played non-stop for a year or two. This is about four or five years ago, I kind of just came back from injuries.

“I was just spent, like burnt out, and I just remember thinking, ‘Jeez, I’m 25 here but I want to do this until I’m 35. I’ve got to find a way to balance all these different things’.”

