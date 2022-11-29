Pat Cummins: Australia captain insists groups don’t include “cowards” in response to Justin Langer feedback

Pat Cummins became Australia captain in November 2021, working alongside Justin Langer until he resigned as head coach in February

Captain Pat Cummins has said Australia cricket teams do not contain cowards, in response to claims by former men’s national coach Justin Langer.

Langer, 52, who resigned from his role in February, previously suggested “anonymous sources” who complained to the media about his management style were “cowards”.

Cummins said: “There’s no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever.”

Since making the comments, Langer has denied any rift with the players.

The former Test opener has subsequently said the players he worked with were “like my little brothers”.

Fast bowler Cummins, who welcomed Langer’s clarification, added: “I think it’s disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues, but it hasn’t really affected our team.

“I think he [Langer] had a think about it and clarified it, so I thank him for that.”

Langer moved to distance himself from the…