Pat Cummins: Australia identify tempo bowler as males’s ODI captain

Pat Cummins is now Australia men’s Test and one-day international captain

Pat Cummins has been appointed as Australia’s 27th men’s one-day international captain.

Finch remains captain of Australia’s Twenty20 side, while Cummins will lead the international team in next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

The move ends speculation David Warner could be appointed to the role.

Cricket Australia (CA) proposed a change to its integrity code last week which, if passed, could see Warner’s lifetime leadership ban lifted.

The 35-year-old was banned from elite cricket for 12 months and from leadership positions for life by the governing body in 2018 for his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

But with Cummins saying last week he does not expect to play every ODI because of his workload, a change to CA’s rules could yet allow Warner to lead the side in his absence.

Sydney-born Cummins said he had “significant shoes to fill” in replacing Finch.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed playing…