Pat Cummins: BBC Inexperienced Sport Award winner on cricket’s ‘alternative’

Cummins wins BBC Green Sport Athlete of the Year

Cricket can use its platform to make a difference in combatting climate change despite its “huge” carbon footprint, says Australia captain Pat Cummins.

His Cricket for Climate Foundation aims to make cricket in Australia carbon neutral, and has plans to expand globally.

“Cricket is a sport that is dependent on the weather,” Cummins told BBC Sport.

“We sometimes play in conditions where it’s 50 degrees and you physically cannot perform to anywhere near where you want to be, and we’ve had games that have been called off due to a bushfire in the middle of summer.

“We’re also a sport that is prone to changing by a drop of rain. And the nature of international cricket means you travel around the world a lot, you have quite a high carbon footprint, so it’s always front of mind.”

Air travel is one of international cricket’s biggest contributions to climate change.

During the forthcoming World Cup in India, for example, England’s men will play…