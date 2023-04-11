PathO3Gen Solutions UVZone® Proven 99.9993% Effective Against Candida Auris: Sho… – Press Release

PathO 3 Gen Solutions multi-patented UVZone® shoe sanitizing technology is proven to eliminate Candida auris up to 99.9993% in 10 seconds.

Home (Photo: Business Wire)”> The UVZone® Shoe Sanitizing Station is a multi-patented UV-C and Ozone disinfection technology utilizing Corning® HPFS® Fused Silica windows. It has been proven to eliminate up to 99.9993% of the most harmful pathogenic microorganisms including spore-forming and non-spore-forming bacteria, encapsulated and non-encapsulated viruses from shoe soles in 10 seconds. The unit is NSF International tested, TÜV SÜD Certified, EPA Registered, and manufactured in an ISO 9001-2015 facility in the USA. https://patho3gen.com (Photo: Business Wire)

The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) continues reporting on the Candida auris outbreak, a potentially deadly fungus which causes severe illness for long-term care and long-term hospitalized patients, such as those in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals appear to be at the highest risk per the CDC.

A study published by Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology proves pathogens spread from floors to high-touch surfaces. A systematic review in the Journal of Applied Microbiology presents a number of studies identifying shoes and floors as a potential vector for pathogen transmission.

PathO 3 Gen Solutions’ multi-patented UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Stations, when placed in high-traffic and high-risk areas, enhance healthcare facility infection control measures, and may improve overall hospital biosafety.

The UVZone multi-patented combination of UV-C and ozone is proven 99.9993% effective –– 5.16 Log in 10 seconds and 99.9974% -4.58 Log in 8 seconds against Candida auris. The unit activates a controlled release of short-wave ultraviolet light (known as UVC) through a window of…