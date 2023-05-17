PathSpot’s SafetySuite Recognized in the Prestigious 2023 Kitchen Innovations Aw… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PathSpot , is thrilled to announce that its SafetySuite is a featured recipient of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards and will be showcased at The National Restaurant Association Show taking place May 20-23 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.



PathSpot, the world’s first integrated health and safety operating system for smart restaurants and food manufacturers, developed the SafetySuite to help foodservice professionals meet top levels of safety and compliance within commercial kitchens and areas where food is prepared and served. This product offers various health and safety solutions that prevent harmful disease transmissions and improve operational efficiency. In addition, teams have 24/7 access to simple, real-time compliance metrics bundled with corrective actions to take–both back-of-house alerts and aggregated multi-unit trending results.

“We’re honored to receive this award,” said Christine Schindler, Co-Founder and CEO of PathSpot. “We’ve worked hard to create products and solutions that make food safety compliance easier and more efficient. We’re confident that our SafetySuite will help operators streamline and simplify the safety compliance process to make their business safer and more successful.”

Since its inception in 2005, the National Restaurant Association Show’s KI Awards have earned a reputation for defining the gold standard of foodservice equipment. The program is known for its commitment to leveraging an esteemed panel of expert, third-party judges who help identify the most innovative and tech-driven solutions in the industry today. 2023 judges include Dan Bendall (Foodstrategy Inc.), Lenny Condenzio (Ricca Design Studios), Richard Eisenbarth (Emeritus CINI-Little International), Foster F. Frable Jr. (Clevenger Frable Lavallee), Randy Homer (Disneyland Resort), Frank Inoa (Arby’s/Inspire Brands), Jim Kreuger (Airforce & US Space Force), and Jim Thorpe (Aramark). The awarded products enable…