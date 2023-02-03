Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa experienced sustained efficacy and sympto… – Press Release

In two of the largest Phase III trials conducted in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), Cosentyx® (secukinumab) treatment response rates continued to improve beyond the primary endpoint analysis at Week 16 to more than 55% at Week 52, as evaluated by the HS Clinical Response (HiSCR) measure1

Safety findings were consistent with the well-established safety profile of Cosentyx in its approved indications1

HS is a recurrent skin disease affecting one in 100 people worldwide, causing painful, boil-like abscesses that can lead to open wounds and irreversible scarring in the most intimate parts of the body2,3

There is only one approved therapy for HS and many patients, even those on treatment, still experience uncontrolled symptoms4

Basel, February 4, 2023 – Novartis announced today that The Lancet has published long-term data from the pivotal SUNSHINE and SUNRISE trials evaluating Cosentyx® (secukinumab) in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)1. In two of the largest Phase III trials conducted in HS, Cosentyx treatment response rates continued to improve beyond the primary endpoint analysis at Week 16 to more than 55% of patients achieving a HS Clinical Response (HiSCR) measure at Week 521.

Overall, at Week 52, more than 60% of patients were free of flares1. Additionally, more than 50% experienced a meaningful reduction in pain, which has been identified by patients as the most burdensome symptom of HS1,5.

“HS is complex, painful, hard to treat and impacts patients’ quality of life at very high levels,” said Alexa B. Kimball, MD, MPH, lead investigator of the trials, investigator at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Massachusetts, US, and Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School. “These results build on the positive findings shared last year, providing additional promising data about the long-term efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in HS. As a physician who frequently treats people living with HS, I see patients with tremendous need for new options…