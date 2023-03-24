Patti Engineering to Showcase Siemens and Digitalization Expertise at Manufactur… – Press Release

Patti Engineering will exhibit at booth #402 during the 2023 Manufacturing in America event, co-hosted by Siemens and Electro-Matic Products, to collaborate with manufacturing professionals and industry leaders.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company with offices in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Manufacturing in America 2023 event, hosted by Siemens and Electro-Matic Products. The event will take place at Ford Field in downtown Detroit from April 12-13, 2023, where Patti Engineering will be available at exhibit #402 to discuss control systems integration and Industry 4.0 digitalization with attendees.

“The Manufacturing in America conference is a perfect environment to collaborate with and learn from industry leaders and other professionals in the manufacturing community. At our exhibit, our engineers and staff look forward to sharing how we have helped manufacturers leverage digitalization and automation technology to achieve their business goals,” said Sam Hoff, founder and CEO of Patti Engineering. “We can discuss using digital tools such as IoT devices, AI, simulation and edge/cloud computing to gain better visibility into processes and outcomes. We can also discuss increasing OEE by upgrading legacy control systems, identifying automation and robotic opportunities for improvement.”

The Manufacturing in America (MiA) event brings together more than 3,700 executives, engineers, and enthusiasts from the manufacturing community to network with industry leaders, showcase technological advancements, highlight best practices, and encourage collaboration to drive the future of manufacturing. Attendees can participate in over 100 technical seminars and visit more than 50 exhibits dedicated to emerging automation, digitalization, controls, and drive technologies in the dynamic manufacturing industry.

MiA opens the two day event…