Paul Coughlin: Durham all-rounder indicators new two-year contract

Durham all-rounder Paul Coughlin has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old came through Durham’s academy and has made 129 appearances since making his County Championship debut during the 2014 campaign.

He returned to Durham in 2019 following a spell with Nottinghamshire.

“I’m really pleased to have signed. I love being back at my home club,” Coughlin told the club website. external-link

“I look forward to what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Coughlin has taken 106 first-class wickets and has also hit 1,671 first-class runs, including scoring his maiden century against Worcestershire this season.

“We have seen in recent times how much of a key role Paul can play for us and I look forward to seeing more of this over the coming seasons,” director of cricket Marcus North said.

