Paul Downton: Kent director of cricket to retire at finish of season

Paul Downton (right) helped Kent win the T20 Blast for the second time as the Spitfires beat Somerset by 25 runs in the 2021 final

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton will retire at the end of the season after six years in the role.

The 66-year-old guided the club to promotion to Division One of the County Championship and the final of the One-Day Cup in 2018.

The Spitfires won the T20 Blast in 2021 and followed that up by lifting the One-Day Cup last year.

“I initially took on the role for three years and have stayed for six,” the former England wicketkeeper said. external-link

“I have hugely enjoyed the challenges and the ups and downs of county cricket, and it has been a pleasure to witness the group’s successes.

“We have a good mix of senior players and young talent which offers an exciting glimpse of the future. I look forward to watching our squad achieve all their cricketing ambitions whilst representing this great club.”

Downton played for Kent between 1977 and 1980, made 30 Test…