Paul Farbrace: England’s strategy to Take a look at cricket ‘unbelievable’, says former assistant boss

Paul Farbrace (right) was England assistant coach under both Peter Moores and Trevor Bayliss

England have changed the face of Test match cricket with the way they have approached their tour of Pakistan, says former assistant coach Paul Farbrace.

An attacking declaration in Rawalpindi gave England an early lead in their first series in Pakistan since 2005.

“You could turn up and say it’s really tough, a flat pitch, we’ll play for a draw,” Farbrace told BBC Radio Sussex.

“If you adopt that attitude to sport, I think it’s pretty pointless – what England are doing is fantastic.”

Farbrace, who took over as head coach at Sussex last week after leaving his role as sporting director of Warwickshire during the summer, was part of the England coaching set-up for five years from 2014 to 2019.

“I was part of the one-day team where we said enough is enough – we’re not winning, not producing players to play international cricket at the highest level, we’ve got to change the way we play,” he added.

“We…