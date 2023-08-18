Paul Farbrace: Sussex head coach insists he is not going to depart for Kent function

Paul Farbrace won the T20 World Cup in 2014 when he was head coach of Sri Lanka

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace has denied speculation he could become Kent’s new director of cricket.

Former Sri Lanka boss Farbrace joined Sussex last December and has targeted promotion to Division One.

Asked by BBC Radio Sussex if he would be moving to Kent, Farbrace responded: “Definitely not. I’m staying here.”

He added: “There is a project here that really excited me, and I see no reason to walk away from that project.

“I want to see that project through because I think we have some really good players.

“Provided I don’t get shown the door here in the next few days, my plan is to stay here.”

Sussex have lost five of their six games in their ongoing Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign, but remain in with a chance of returning to the top tier of the County Championship despite winning just one of their 10 red-ball matches so far this season.

“I knew it was going to be a tough job and that was the thing that…