Paul Farbrace: Warwickshire boss defends County Championship after England failures

Paul Farbrace (left) left his job as England assistant coach in March 2019 to succeed Ashley Giles as Warwickshire sport director

Warwickshire boss Paul Farbrace has defended County Championship cricket in the wake of criticism following England’s winter tour failures.

Prominent figures have suggested a major shake-up is needed as the current domestic system is not bringing through enough players of genuine Test quality.

But Farbrace told BBC Radio WM: “The County Championship is alive and well and producing high-quality players.

“It’s really easy to kick it and say it’s not producing players.”

“That’s rubbish,” added the former England assistant coach. “It’s a cop-out. I’ve been on the other side of that.

“I’ve been with England teams that have lost overseas and the finger always gets pointed at county cricket.

“Every time we lose in Australia we have some sort of review or report into English cricket.”