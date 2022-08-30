Paul Farbrace: Warwickshire director of cricket to depart at finish of season

Paul Farbrace (right) helped appoint Mark Robinson as first-team coach in 2021

Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace will step down from the role at the end of the season.

The 55-year-old has been in charge since 2019 and helped guide the team to a County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy double in 2021.

Farbrace previously had spells as assistant coach of the England team and head coach of Sri Lanka.

“With my family in Kent, it’s time for me to focus on them and look at other opportunities,” he said.

“It’s been a great privilege to work at Edgbaston, for Warwickshire County Cricket Club, and with some incredibly dedicated and driven people, who really do make it such a very special place.”

Former wicketkeeper Farbrace’s extensive coaching career has also included spells in charge of the England women’s team, his home county Kent and Yorkshire’s second XI.

He succeeded Ashley Giles at Edgbaston when he left to become managing director of England men’s cricket. Farbrace will help…