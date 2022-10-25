Paul Mullin: Wrexham ban political message on striker’s boots

Paul Mullin (L) was the National League’s top scorer with 32 goals last season after joining from Cambridge.

Wrexham have banned striker Paul Mullin from wearing boots featuring an offensive slogan about the Conservative Party.

Mullin, 27, revealed the custom-made boots on social media with pictures taken at the club’s Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said the photographs were taken without their knowledge or approval.

The National League club said they take a “neutral position” on politics.

They added that “the issue will be dealt with privately”.

In a statement, Wrexham said Mullin will continue to be a significant part of their bid to gain promotion but described his social media post as an “unwelcome distraction” before a game at home against Halifax on Tuesday, 25 October.

“The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture, and that…