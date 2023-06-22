Paul Nixon: Leicestershire head coach faraway from position after six years

Former Leicestershire and England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon was appointed head coach of the Foxes in October 2017

Paul Nixon has been removed as Leicestershire head coach after almost six years in the role.

The 52-year-old has been put on gardening leave less than three months into the season.

A solid start in the County Championship has been followed by a poor T20 Blast showing, which has seen them win just two of 11 games so far.

Earlier, the club confirmed the end-of-season exits of Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson and Chris Wright.

Wright has since signed for Sussex on a two-year deal.

The impending departures of the trio did not hint at wider upheaval, but BBC Radio Leicester understands that Nixon being relieved of his duties will signal further exits.

Having Nixon placed on leave is the second major management shake-up in as many years at Grace Road, with Claude Henderson brought back to the club in 2021 as director of cricket to work with his former Foxes team-mate.

From decorated…