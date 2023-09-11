Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder provisionally suspended for anti-doping offence

Paul Pogba re-joined Juventus on a free transfer in July 2022 after his contract expired at Manchester United

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing because of an anti-doping offence.

Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (Nado) said Pogba returned a test with elevated levels of testosterone after Juve’s 3-0 win at Udinese on 20 August.

France international Pogba, 30, was an unused substitute but was selected at random for post-match drug testing.

If found guilty of doping, he could face a ban of between two and four years.

Juventus said in a statement: “Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on 20 August, 2023.

“The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.”

Nado said Pogba had violated anti-doping rules when they found the prohibited substance…