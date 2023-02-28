Paul Stirling: Birmingham Bears re-sign Eire batter for T20 Blast

Paul Stirling’s 119 on his Bears debut at Edgbaston included 34 off one over from Northants’ James Sales

Birmingham Bears have re-signed Ireland international Paul Stirling for a second successive T20 Blast.

The ex-Middlesex and Northants batter, 32, is scheduled to come in as cover while Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is on Indian Premier League duty for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The T20 Blast season begins with two games at Edgbaston on Friday, 20 May.

The IPL final is pencilled in for Saturday, 28 May and, if Bangalore make it, Maxwell may miss three Bears games.

Stirling hit 313 runs in 13 games for the Bears last summer, including a stunning 46-ball century on his debut.

That was enough to help his side top the North Group before losing to eventual winners Hampshire in the quarter-final.

“It’s a short-term deal to cover what could be as little as one, or up to three or four matches, after the Blast Off,” said Warwickshire first-team coach Mark Robinson.

“A lot will depend on when the…