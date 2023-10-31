Paul Stirling: Opener appointed Eire ODI and T20 captain

Paul Stirling (left) takes over the white-ball captaincy role on a permanent basis from fellow Irish batter Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland opener Paul Stirling has been named captain of the men’s ODI and T20 teams after carrying out the role on an interim basis.

“It’s an honour and privilege to get this role and be offered it in the first place,” said Stirling.

“I’m delighted to accept it and take on what will be a great challenge.”

Balbirnie, who remains Test captain, stepped down in the wake of Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Former Middlesex player Stirling has chalked up 5,623 runs in 156 ODI matches and 3,408 runs from 131 T20 games since making his Ireland debut in 2008.

Stirling won the Ireland player of the decade award in 2021 and globally he was the highest run-scorer in ODIs in the same year with 705 runs at an impressive average of 54.23.

Paul Stirling has played 363 games for Ireland since his debut 15 years ago

The left-hander, who selected international cricket…