Paul Stirling: Opener prepared to guide Irish in T20 World Cup Qualifier

Paul Stirling replaces Andrew Balbirnie as Ireland captain for the T20 World Cup Qualifier

Paul Stirling is relishing of challenge of leading out Ireland as their interim captain in the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Edinburgh.

The opener takes over from Andrew Balbirnie, who stepped down as white-ball skipper after Ireland failed to qualify for the 50-over World Cup.

Ireland start the seven-team tournament against Italy on Thursday with the top two making next year’s T20 World Cup.

“I’m looking forward to it and know how difficult it can be,” said Stirling.

“But the main thing is to get the best out of every player,” added the 32-year-old, who moves up from the vice-captaincy role.

“You look at the history of cricket and captaincy – it can go one or two ways. I’ve had a dabble at it over the last couple of years and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Irish fancied to progress

Ireland’s exit at the group stage of the 50-over World Cup Qualifier last month was a massive blow but they,…