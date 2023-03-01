Pavion Acquires Turnkey Technology – Press Release

Acquisition expands Pavion’s footprint in U.S. Midwest markets

CHANTILLY, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. “CTSI”), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired Turnkey Technology, LLC (“Turnkey”). This acquisition continues Pavion’s expansion through the U.S. Midwest bolstering our fire, security and integration capabilities in the geography. It is the twelfth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners (“Wind Point”) in June 2020.

Founded in 2016, Turnkey delivers video surveillance, access control, fire alarm, structured cabling, networking and wireless solutions for enterprise, manufacturing, and K-12 customers.

Eric Anevski, Turnkey founder says, “We launched our company to provide customers a single, turnkey source for enhanced fire, security and integration technology, installation, and service.” Turnkey serves customers across the Midwest Region from its headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. “The business was built with a simple get the job done right mentality,” says Anevski, “supported by outstanding employees that lead by example.”

“The U.S. Midwest is a very important and rapidly growing geography for Pavion, and it’s important that we enhance our resources to support strategic customers in this territory,” says Pavion President and CEO Joe Oliveri. “Turnkey is a great business, aligned with our Connect and Protect portfolio strategy, which brings skilled employees and highly valued customers in a strategic market.”

Jim Muncey, President of the Pavion Security Business Unit, is pleased to welcome Turnkey Technology staff and customers to Pavion. “We’re really excited to bring Turnkey into the Pavion Security Business Unit. We share a common belief that when employees and customers are treated well and properly supported, our business continues to thrive, and that’s what we do.”

Officially launched in October 2022,…