PAYDAY™ 3 to be released on September 21st 2023 – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starbreeze today announces that PAYDAY 3 will be released on September 21st 2023. The game will be available Day-1 on Xbox Game Pass, on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation®5, Epic Games Store and Steam®. Suggested retail price is $39.99 for the Standard Edition of the base game and you can pre-order PAYDAY 3 here, starting today. Downloadable content (DLC) is planned to be released regularly after the games release, utilizing Starbreeze’ Games as a Service-model. Starbreeze, PLAION and Xbox will undertake joint marketing activities leading up to, and after, the launch of PAYDAY 3. Watch the Xbox Showcase world-exclusive gameplay trailer here.

Game description:

PAYDAY 3 takes players to the city of unlimited possibilities – New York City. The Payday Gang, consisting of Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains return from retirement, and find themselves in the Big Apple after an unknown threat appears, shattering the illusion of peacefully living on the “right” side of the law. As they say, “Leopards can’t change their spots”, and thanks to years of experience and a mysterious new player in the criminal underworld, they quickly get their hands on the first lucrative heists and leave their explosive calling card with the city’s security and police forces.

Players will discover new ways to pull off the perfect heist thanks to new skills, gadgets and weapons while the PAYDAY 3 storyline will continuously expand with new content and challenges.

PAYDAY 3 Features:

· The Tightest Crew – The legendary Payday Crew, feared by the law and underworld alike, is back. New York City has a lot of opportunities for a heister with a plan.

· Give in to your greed – Give outlet to your greed and let loose in PAYDAY 3. Claim any valuables you might come across in order to build a private arsenal of weapons, cosmetics and accolades.

· The Art of Heisting – In PAYDAY 3 the choice is in the hands of the players. Choose your equipment, your skills and…