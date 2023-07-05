Payday Loans Market size to grow by USD 8.4 billion from 2021 to 2026|North Amer… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The payday loans market size is expected to grow by USD 8.4 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.34%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 42% of the market’s overall growth. Market growth in North America is estimated to be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness about payday loans among the youth and the aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies by payday lenders. Hence, such factors boost the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Payday Loans Market: Market Dynamics

Payday Loans Market: growing awareness regarding the payday loan among the youth to drive growth

The growing awareness regarding the payday loan among the youth drives the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Almost one-third of people aged 25 to 34 have a college loan, making it the largest source of debt for Generation Z members.

Due to the growing cost of living throughout the world, students with college loans are under enormous pressure to repay their debts, and most young people are turning to the online payday loans market.

Furthermore, the debt forces individuals to seek for payday loans to obtain quick and simple loans, fueling the fintech industry development.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Payday Loans Market: Rising Number of Payday Lenders